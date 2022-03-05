Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Great Britain's Neil Simpson put in the performance of his life to clinch Paralympic gold in the men's visually-impaired super-G event in Beijing.

The 19-year-old Scot, guided by elder brother Andrew, is GB's third-ever Winter Games gold medallist after Kelly Gallagher and Menna Fitzpatrick.

The siblings finished 0.40 seconds clear of Italy's Giacomo Bertagnolli.

It was the second medal of the day for GB after Fitzpatrick and Gary Smith took silver in the women's race.

More to follow