Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Mica Moore tucks herself in as Mica McNeill guides their bobsleigh down the course in Pyeongchang

Winter Olympian Mica Moore says she feels a duty to highlight "damaging and offensive behaviour" towards "the BAME community and women" after withdrawing from the British bobsleigh team.

Moore, 29, had been in contention to feature at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

However, she opted to end her bid to compete because of a "negative environment" within the team.

The British Bobsleigh and Skeleton Association (BBSA) said it is aware of the allegation.

"The BBSA was made aware of an allegation of inappropriate behaviour during the sliding season and carried out a full and thorough investigation at the earliest opportunity.

"The allegation did not involve a BBSA staff member but a verbal warning was issued and additional diversity and inclusion training implemented. We worked with Mica during this time to provide appropriate support and are thankful that Mica came forward to raise her concerns.

"The BBSA condemns discriminatory behaviour of any kind in the strongest terms and will continue to implement improved practices and procedures to ensure bobsleigh continues to be a sport for all."

Wales' Moore came eighth with Mica McNeill in the women's bobsleigh at Pyeongchang 2018 - Great Britain's best result in the event at a Games.

After taking a break from the sport, she said last year that she wanted to be part of the team for Beijing 2022.

However, writing on social media, Moore said she then decided she did not want to be involved.

"I wanted to wait until my indoor season was over to address this but I think it's very important that I share my last few months with you," Moore said.

"Before Christmas I made the decision to remove myself from the women's team that were trying to qualify for the Games. This meant my bid to make the Olympic Games in Beijing ended.

"I left not because of myself but because of others and the truly negative environment that was created by some individuals in the team.

"As a person of colour and a female, I feel I have a duty to call out damaging and offensive behaviour against the BAME community and women.

"My morals and integrity were really tested and for me, being true to myself was more important than fighting for more letters behind my name."

Moore, a former sprinter who competed at the Commonwealth Games, expressed gratitude to "many staff within the BBSA who supported me through what was a very difficult time".

"I also thank them for changes they have put in place to ensure athletes' welfare," she added.