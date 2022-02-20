Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Scottish Curling Championships Venue: Dumfries Ice Bowl Dates: 21-27 February Coverage: Watch final three days on BBC Sport website/app & BBC iPlayer

The BBC will show live coverage of this week's Scottish Curling Championships online and on iPlayer.

The men's and women's events take place at the Dumfries Ice Bowl from 21-27 February and the final three days will be broadcast.

That includes the men's and women's matches on Friday, the third and fourth place play-offs and semi-finals on Saturday and finals next Sunday.

Scots won gold and silver for Team GB at the Winter Olympics.

Eve Muirhead's rink beat Japan in Sunday's final after Bruce Mouat's lost out to Sweden on Saturday.