Ryding success was Britain's first in 55 years of the alpine skiing World Cup

Dave Ryding has won Britain's first alpine skiing World Cup gold medal with victory in the Kitzbuhel Slalom.

Ryding, 35, was on Friday named in Great Britain's squad for the Beijing Winter Olympics - his fourth Games.

His two runs clocked in at one minute and 41.26 seconds, 0.38 seconds ahead of Lucas Braathen, with fellow Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen third.

Ryding sat sixth after his first run of 51.40 seconds, before winning gold with a 49.86 seconds final run.

"You know, I'm 35 now, but I never stopped believing, I never stopped trying, and to bring the first victory for Great Britain in a World Cup, in Kitzbuhel. I mean, I don't know if dreams are made better," he said.

The Winter Olympics start on 4 February.

