Dave Ryding wins Britain's first gold in alpine skiing World Cup
Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports
Dave Ryding has won Britain's first alpine skiing World Cup gold medal with victory in the Kitzbuhel Slalom.
Ryding, 35, was on Friday named in Great Britain's squad for the Beijing Winter Olympics - his fourth Games.
His two runs clocked in at one minute and 41.26 seconds, 0.38 seconds ahead of Lucas Braathen, with fellow Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen third.
Ryding sat sixth after his first run of 51.40 seconds, before winning gold with a 49.86 seconds final run.
"You know, I'm 35 now, but I never stopped believing, I never stopped trying, and to bring the first victory for Great Britain in a World Cup, in Kitzbuhel. I mean, I don't know if dreams are made better," he said.
The Winter Olympics start on 4 February.
More to follow.
- Get your football fix: The Football News Show brings you the biggest stories every day
- 'I'm here for you': Men from the world of sport and social media open up about their mental health