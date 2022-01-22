Dave Ryding wins Britain's first gold in alpine skiing World Cup

Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Dave Ryding
Ryding success was Britain's first in 55 years of the alpine skiing World Cup

Dave Ryding has won Britain's first alpine skiing World Cup gold medal with victory in the Kitzbuhel Slalom.

Ryding, 35, was on Friday named in Great Britain's squad for the Beijing Winter Olympics - his fourth Games.

His two runs clocked in at one minute and 41.26 seconds, 0.38 seconds ahead of Lucas Braathen, with fellow Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen third.

Ryding sat sixth after his first run of 51.40 seconds, before winning gold with a 49.86 seconds final run.

"You know, I'm 35 now, but I never stopped believing, I never stopped trying, and to bring the first victory for Great Britain in a World Cup, in Kitzbuhel. I mean, I don't know if dreams are made better," he said.

The Winter Olympics start on 4 February.

View more on twitter

More to follow.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Top Stories

Featured

  • Sweepers guide a curling stone into the 'house'

    How to get into curling - an intricate, tactical back-and-forth game on a sheet of ice, accessible to all ages.

  • Synchronised ice skating

    How to get into ice skating - find a rink near you and start gliding across the ice.

  • Ashley Tait; Csanad Virag

    Learn how to get involved in ice hockey to put your skating and hand-eye co-ordination to the test.

  • Dad and daughter skiing

    How to get into skiing - a full-body workout, guaranteed to get you fitter, with slopes and centres across the UK.

  • Elite League

    Latest news and results from the official site.

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport