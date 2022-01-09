Charlotte Bankes wins second snowboard cross World Cup event in two days

Charlotte Bankes overtakes another snowboarder
Charlotte Bankes (left) is set to compete at her first Olympics as part of Team GB in February

Britain's Charlotte Bankes claimed her second snowboard cross World Cup event win in as many days as she continued her Winter Olympic preparations.

The 26-year-old, who is set to represent Great Britain in Beijing in February, once again topped the podium in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.

Bankes also won on Saturday, having been victorious in Austria in December after finishing second in China.

The reigning world champion leads the overall World Cup standings.

Bankes, who competed for France at the past two Winter Olympics before switching to Great Britain, has 409 points after five events, while Chloe Trespeuch is second on 310.

"I am a lot happier with my riding today and I managed to feel really good when entering into the big final," said Bankes, who won ahead of France's Trespeuch and American Lindsey Jacobellis.

"I also had some really good starts today, so I feel super happy."

In California, fellow British snowboarder Katie Ormerod finished fourth at the slopestyle World Cup event.

