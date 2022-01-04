Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Cornelius Kersten will compete in the 1,000m and 1500m in Beijing

Long track speed skater Cornelius Kersten has been named in the Team GB squad for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics - making him the nation's first Olympic athlete in the discipline for 30 years.

Kersten, 27, will compete in the 1,000m and 1500m.

GB was last represented in long track by Craig McNicoll at the 1992 Games.

"I'm so happy to be selected for Team GB," said Kersten, who finished the World Cup series in 11th place overall.

"It's incredibly rewarding to know that my hard work has paid off and it's going to be an honour to stand on the start line in Beijing. All the pieces have come together this year to make my childhood dream come true."

During the World Cup series, Kersten became the first British speed skater in 36 years to record a World Cup top-10 finish with his ninth place in Norway in November.

Kersten and his partner, fellow GB speed skater Ellia Smeding, set up their own coffee business - Brew '22 - in order to fund their Olympic dream.

The couple sourced their own five beans - each of which was given a colour from the Olympic rings.

The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing run from 4-20 February.