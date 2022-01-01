Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Mica McNeill and Adele Nicoll have only made two World Cup appearances together

Mica McNeill and Adele Nicoll won their first ever bobsleigh World Cup medal with silver in Sigulda, Latvia.

Pilot McNeill and brakewoman Nicoll were third after the first run but moved up on the second run after Russia's Nadezhda Sergeeva crashed.

The British sled finished 0.22 seconds behind that of the United States, which was piloted by three-time Olympic medallist Elana Meyers Taylor.

Wales' Nicoll, also a shot putter, was making only her second World Cup start.

Their medal comes a day after Brad Hall and Greg Cackett won silver in the two-man bobsleigh.