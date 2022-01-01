Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Hall and Cackett have recorded four top-10 finishes this season

Great Britain's Brad Hall and Greg Cackett won their second two-man bobsleigh World Cup medal of the season with silver in Sigulda, Latvia.

Pilot Hall and brakeman Cackett had sat top of the standings after the first run, leading by just 0.01 seconds.

They were pipped to gold on their second run, finishing one tenth of a second behind Russia's Rostislav Gaitiukevich and Mikhail Mordasov.

"It's a great way to start the year," said Hall.

"2021 was a big year for us, but we want 2022 to be even bigger.

"We had two strong pushes and the drives were the first and second best in each run so we know we're in a good place.

"We're at the business end of the season now and it's all about knowing we can get to the Olympics with a realistic chance of coming home with a medal."

Hall and Cackett won World Cup bronze in Austria in November, having won silver at the Olympic test event in China the previous month.

They have now recorded four top-10 finishes in the two-man this season, with just over a month to go until the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Hall's four-man sled, featuring Cackett, Nick Gleeson and Taylor Lawrence, has also won two silver medals on the World Cup circuit this season.