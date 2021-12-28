Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Ski Sunday presenters Chemmy Alcott and Ed Leigh will bring you World Cup racing and stories from the world of winter sports

Ed Leigh and Chemmy Alcott are back to bring you the latest from the world of winter sports as Ski Sunday returns to BBC TV on Sunday, 2 January.

In the build-up to February's Winter Olympics, they will provide coverage of key races from skiing hotspots in Switzerland, Austria and Italy.

They also plan to catch up with leading British stars such as Dave Ryding, Katie Ormerod and Gus Kenworthy.

Watch episodes every Sunday from 2 to 30 January (20:00 GMT) on BBC Two.

Coverage

All times are listed in GMT and are subject to late changes.

2 January

20:00 - BBC Two and iPlayer - highlights of the men's World Cup downhill race from Bormio, Italy

9 January

20:00 - BBC Two and iPlayer - highlights of the men's slalom race at the World Cup meeting in Adelboden, Switzerland

16 January

20:00 - BBC Two and iPlayer - action from the men's World Cup downhill race in Wengen, Switzerland

23 January

20:00 - BBC Two and iPlayer - coverage of the men's downhill race in Kitzbuhel, Austria, as well as the women's downhill race in Cortina, Italy

30 January

20:00 - BBC Two and iPlayer - Ski Sunday are in Schladming, Austria to feature the men's downhill race, as well as the women's downhill race from Garmisch-Partenkirchen in Germany

National and regional variations

National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.