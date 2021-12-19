Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

AJ Rosen competed at the 2006, 2010 and 2018 Winter Olympics for Great Britain

Adam "AJ" Rosen, a three-time Olympic luge athlete for Great Britain, has died at the age of 37 from cancer.

Luge GB external-link announced that Rosen, who was born in the United States, had died on Sunday following a "ferocious battle" with the disease.

Along with being one of GB's "greatest ever" luge Olympians, the statement added Rosen was the "friendliest and most down-to-earth person".

His best result for GB was sixth at the Luge World Cup in Canada in 2009.

He finished 16th at both the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin and the 2010 Games in Vancouver.

Former GB bobsledder John Jackson external-link wrote: "Saddened to hear the news about AJ Rosen. We were Team GB team-mates in the Vancouver 2010 Olympics and did a spot of double luging in our commentary box in 2018. RIP my friend."

Rosen returned to competing after suffering a dislocated hip and nerve damage during a high-speed crash in 2009 and retired from the sport in 2018.

British Olympic Association chief executive Andy Anson said the organisation was "deeply saddened" by Rosen's death.

He added: "AJ was often the sole representative from his sport for Team GB, but his infectious smile and warm personality made him a highly valued member of any Team GB delegation he was a part of."