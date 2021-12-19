Izzy Atkin: Olympic slopestyle medallist breaks pelvis two months before 2022 Winters

Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Izzy Atkin
Atkin was 19 when she came third in slopestyle at the 2018 Winter Olympics

Izzy Atkin is "keeping hope alive" that she will be able to compete at the 2022 Winter Olympics in February despite breaking her pelvis.

The 23-year-old became the first Briton to win an Olympic medal on skis with bronze in slopestyle at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang.

Atkin was competing at a Dew Tour event in Colorado.

"There's a long and painful recovery ahead but I'm already up and walking," she wrote on Instagram.external-link

Atkin, who was born in the United States to a British father and Malaysian mother, won silver in slopestyle at the 2021 Winter X Games in January and is considered to be a big medal hope for the Winter Games in Beijing.

