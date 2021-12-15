Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Eve Muirhead's Scotland rink are back on track after consecutive wins

Eve Muirhead's Scotland rink secured their fourth win at the Olympic qualifier in the Netherlands, beating Estonia 9-2 to sit third in the standings.

The European champions took two in the second, sixth and ninth ends and three in the eighth in a strong performance.

They occupy one of the four spots that will give them a chance at the last three places at Beijing 2022.

Latvia have also won four of their six ties and face Scotland at 18:00 GMT.

Japan are second on four wins from five with Korea top on five wins out of six.

Scotland finish their round-robin campaign against Italy on Thursday at 13:00.

What is the format?

The nine teams all play one another, with the country top of the standings at the end going straight through to the Olympics.

Those who finish second and third will play each other again, with the winner taking the second qualifying berth.

The loser will then meet the rink who finished fourth in the round-robin standings, with the triumphant nation sealing the final place. Ultimately, a top-four finish is a must.

The women's teams competing are: Czech Republic, Estonia, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Latvia, Scotland - who would play as Great Britain at the Olympics - and Turkey.