Elise Christie will focus on coaching, but has suggested that she may still chase a medal via another route at the 2026 Winter Olympics

British Olympic short track speed skater Elise Christie has retired from the discipline at the age of 31 but says her career in sport "isn't over".

Christie, who has struggled with mental health and multiple injuries in her career, said she would reveal more about her next steps as an athlete soon but for now is focusing on coaching.

The former world and European champion won more than 70 speed skating medals.

"This won't be the last you'll see of me in sport," Christie wrote.

"But I'm taking a new venture down a different path. Part of my heart will always be missing because I never achieved my end goal. But I leave this sport knowing it's left in good hands, with skaters capable of doing what I didn't."

Christie was referring to the fact that her three Winter Olympic appearances did not bring a medal - she was disqualified in all three of her events at Sochi 2014 and a further two at Pyeongchang 2018.

But she added: "I changed this sport in this country, I defied odds, never made excuses for having less than my opponents, and I walk away with over 70 World Cup/European and world championship medals, and a fourth place at the Olympics… Only three of those medals are in team events. I also broke a world record.

"I am not a decorated Olympian but I am a decorated athlete."

Christie was targeting a spot at the 2022 Winter Games to achieve her goal of an Olympic medal but an ankle injury impacted her form during the World Cup season.

She had been set to miss out on qualification for the Games in Beijing, and said on social media in November that her heart was "shattered".

However, she indicated that she may still chase a medal via another route at the 2026 Winter Olympics, adding: "For now I'll be focusing on helping the rest of the team and getting into coaching… I won't reveal for now my sporting plans for 2026, but the Olympic medal dream isn't over."

Christie has also made an impact off the ice, advocating for mental health and opening up about sexual assault in recent interviews around the release of her new autobiography.

The athlete spoke about being raped at 19 after her drink was spiked on a night out. She told The Telegraph external-link : "I felt victim-shamed, almost, by what happened. I wasn't left in a bush, battered and beaten up, so back then I thought: 'It's not rape.'"

And she has spoken openly about her struggles with mental health and self-harm.

If you, or someone you know, has been affected by any issues raised in this article, support and information is available at BBC Action Line.