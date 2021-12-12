Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Cup: Great Britain win silver in four-man bobsleigh

Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

GB Bobsleigh and Skeleton
Great Britain were 30 seconds off Germany's pace as they took silver

Great Britain have taken silver in the four-man bobsleigh at the World Cup in Winterberg.

Brad Hall, Nick Gleeson, Greg Cackett and Taylor Lawrence finished behind Germany, who won gold, while Austria were bronze medallists.

Across two runs, GB finished 30 seconds off the pace, 12 in the first and 18 in the second.

Austria were six seconds further back in third.

View more on twitter

Elsewhere, British skier Dave Ryding finished fifth in his first World Cup slalom of the season in Val d'Isere, France.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Top Stories