Eve Muirhead is aiming for a fourth successive Olympic place after missing out on automatic qualification via this year's World Championship

Scotland opened with a win against Czech Republic at the women's Olympic curling qualifying event in the Netherlands.

Eve Muirhead's rink, the newly-crowned European champions, led from the third end for a 7-5 success.

There are nine nations competing for the last three places at Beijing 2022.

Scotland meet Turkey next on Sunday, with round-robin games against Estonia, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea and Latvia to come.

The rink that tops the first-round standings goes straight through to the Olympics, with the teams finishing second, third and fourth involved in play-offs.

"It's hard because the ice is a little different to what we're used to, but at events you just have to make the ice your friend and not try to fight against it," said Muirhead, who has been at the three previous Olympics, collecting a bronze medal in 2014.

"I always like getting the first game out of the road at any championships so you can go back and have a think about how you're going to play your other games."

Estonia, Japan and Korea also made winning starts in Leeuwarden.