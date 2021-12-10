Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Bankes won her first World Championship title in Sweden in February

Britain's Charlotte Bankes continued her preparations for next year's Winter Olympics with victory in the snowboard cross at the World Cup in Montafon.

Bankes finished ahead of Australia's Belle Brockhoff and Chloe Trespeuch of France, who completed the podium.

Eva Samkova, the Czech Republic's 2014 Olympic gold medallist, finished fifth with Italy's reigning Olympic champion Michela Moioli in 10th.

Bankes' win follows her second-place finish in China in November.