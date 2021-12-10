Snowboarding: Britain's Charlotte Bankes wins World Cup stage in Montafon

Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Bankes with her World Championship gold medal
Bankes won her first World Championship title in Sweden in February

Britain's Charlotte Bankes continued her preparations for next year's Winter Olympics with victory in the snowboard cross at the World Cup in Montafon.

Bankes finished ahead of Australia's Belle Brockhoff and Chloe Trespeuch of France, who completed the podium.

Eva Samkova, the Czech Republic's 2014 Olympic gold medallist, finished fifth with Italy's reigning Olympic champion Michela Moioli in 10th.

Bankes' win follows her second-place finish in China in November.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured

  • Sweepers guide a curling stone into the 'house'

    How to get into curling - an intricate, tactical back-and-forth game on a sheet of ice, accessible to all ages.

  • Synchronised ice skating

    How to get into ice skating - find a rink near you and start gliding across the ice.

  • Ashley Tait; Csanad Virag

    Learn how to get involved in ice hockey to put your skating and hand-eye co-ordination to the test.

  • Dad and daughter skiing

    How to get into skiing - a full-body workout, guaranteed to get you fitter, with slopes and centres across the UK.

  • Elite League

    Latest news and results from the official site.