Winter Olympics: Who is representing Team GB in Beijing?

Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

Izzy Atkin slopestyle skier
Izzy Atkin won GB's first ever Olympic ski medal in 2018
24th Winter Olympic Games
Hosts: Beijing, China Dates: 4-20 February
Great Britain have competed at every Winter Olympics since they began in Chamonix in France in 1924 and will send a squad of about 50 athletes to Beijing in China for the 2022 Games.

Medals have been hard to come by for a country with limited amounts of natural snow and ice. In 23 Winter Games, Britain has won just 32 medals in total - although seven more were won in figure skating, when it was part of the 1908 and 1920 Summer Olympics.

The past two Games have been the most successful for Team GB - who won five medals at both Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchang 2018.

Below is the confirmed squad for Beijing - and the details of Britain's history in each sport.

Alpine skiing

Britain is still searching for a first alpine skiing medal, with slalom specialist Alain Baxter's bronze at Salt Lake City in 2002 rescinded after he failed a drugs test.

2022 squadEventBest result at a Winter Olympics
Billy MajorSlalom, team event1st Games
Dave RydingSlalom, team event5th team parallel (2018)
Charlie GuestSlalom, team event5th team parallel (2018)
Alex TilleyGiant slalom, slalom, team event5th team parallel (2018)

Bobsleigh

Britain have won five bobsleigh medals - four bronzes in four-man and a gold for the 1964 two-man crew of Robin Dixon and Tony Nash. The 2014 bronze medal was awarded to Team GB in 2019 after two Russian crews were disqualified for doping.

2022 squadEventBest result at a Winter Olympics
Brad Hall Men's two and four-man12th two-man (2018)
Nick GleesonMen's two and four-man 17th four-man (2018)
Greg Cackett Men's four-man17th four-man (2018)
Taylor LawrenceMen's four-man 1st Games
Ben Simons Men's (reserve)18th four-man (2018)
Mica McNeill Women's8th (2018)
Montell DouglasWomen's1st Games
Adele Nicoll Women's (reserve)1st Games

Cross country skiing

Andrew Musgrave finished seventh in the skiathlon at the 2018 Winter Olympics - Britain's best result in the sport.

2022 squadEventBest result at a Winter Olympics
James Clugnetcross country 1st Games
Andrew Musgrave Cross country7th skiathlon (2018)
Andrew Young Cross country12th team sprint (2018)

Curling

Great Britain has been successful at the curling rink - winning gold in 1924, and who could forget Rhona Martin's 'stone of destiny' in 2002? More medals have followed since, with silver and bronze medals in the men's and women's curling at the 2014 Winter Olympics.

2022 squad EventBest result at a Winter Olympics
Bruce MouatMen's and mixed doubles1st Games
Grant Hardie Men's1st Games
Bobby LammieMen's1st Games
Hammy McMillanMen's 1st Games
Ross Whyte Men's (alternate)1st Games
Eve MuirheadWomen'sBronze (2014)
Vicky WrightWomen's1st Games
Jen DoddsWomen's and mixed doubles1st Games
Hailey DuffWomen's1st Games
Mili SmithWomen's (alternate)1st Games

Figure skating

Britain's most successful winter sport with 15 medals - including the seven won when ice skating was featured in the summer Olympics in the early part of the 20th century. From 1976 to 1984, Britain won gold medals in three successive Games with John Curry, Robin Cousins and Torvill and Dean. The ice dance pair then returned a decade later to take bronze in Lillehammer, Norway - which was the last time Britain won a medal in figure skating.

2022 squadEventBest result at a Winter Olympics
Natasha McKayWomen's singles 1st Games
Lilah FearIce dance1st Games
Lewis GibsonIce dance1st Games

Freestyle skiing

Izzy Atkin wrote herself into the history books at Pyeongchang in 2018 by becoming the first Briton to win a Winter Olympic ski medal when she took bronze in ski slopestyle.

2022 squadEventBest result at a Winter Olympics
Lloyd WallaceMen's Aerials20th (2018)
Leonie Gerken-SchofieldWomen's moguls1st Games
Makayla Gerken-SchofieldWomen's moguls1st Games
Will FeneleyMen's moguls1st Games
Ollie DaviesMen's ski cross1st Games
Gus KenworthyMen's ski halfpipeSilver slopestyle (2014)
Zoe Atkin Women's ski halfpipe1st Games
James WoodsMen's ski slopestyle and big air4th slopestyle (2018)
Izzy AtkinWomen's ski slopestyle and big airBronze slopestyle (2018)
Kirsty MuirWomen's ski slopestyle and big air1st Games
Katie Summerhayes Women's ski slopestyle and big air7th slopestyle (2014 & 2018)

Luge

Great Britain has never won a medal in luge and will have a sole representative in Beijing, Rupert Staudinger, who is competing in his second Games.

2022 squadEventBest result at a Winter Olympics
Rupert StaudingerMen's singles33rd (2018)

Speed skating

Nicky Gooch is the sole Britain to have won a speed skating medal at an Olympics, collecting bronze in the 500m short track race at the 1994 Games.

2022 squadEventBest result at a Winter Olympics
Kathryn ThomsonWomen's short track 500m, 1000m and 1500m24th (500m, 2018)
Farrell TreacyMen's short track 1000m and 1500m14th (1000m, 2018)
Niall TreacyMen's short track 1000m1st Games
Cornelius KerstenMen's long track 1000m and 1500m1st Games

Skeleton

Great Britain have won a skeleton medal every time the sport has been included in the Olympics - which equates to nine in seven Games. In 2018, Lizzy Yarnold became the first Britain to defend a gold medal after also triumphing in Sochi four years earlier.

2022 squadEventBest result at a Winter Olympics
Laura DeasWomen'sBronze (2018)
Brogan CrowleyWomen's1st Games
Matt WestonMen's1st Games
Marcus WyattMen's1st Games

Snowboarding

Great Britain had never won a Winter Olympic medal in a snow event - until Jenny Jones' bronze medal in slopestyle at the 2014 Games. Four years later, Billy Morgan became the first British man to achieve the feat when he claimed bronze in big air.

2022 squadEventBest result at a Winter Olympics
Huw NightingaleMen's snowboard cross and team 1st Games
Charlotte BankesWomen's snowboard cross and team7th (2018)
Katie OrmerodWomen's slopestyle and big airInjured in 2018 and did not compete
