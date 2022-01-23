Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

Izzy Atkin won GB's first ever Olympic ski medal in 2018

Great Britain have competed at every Winter Olympics since they began in Chamonix in France in 1924 and will send a squad of about 50 athletes to Beijing in China for the 2022 Games.

Medals have been hard to come by for a country with limited amounts of natural snow and ice. In 23 Winter Games, Britain has won just 32 medals in total - although seven more were won in figure skating, when it was part of the 1908 and 1920 Summer Olympics.

The past two Games have been the most successful for Team GB - who won five medals at both Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchang 2018.

Below is the confirmed squad for Beijing - and the details of Britain's history in each sport.

Alpine skiing

Britain is still searching for a first alpine skiing medal, with slalom specialist Alain Baxter's bronze at Salt Lake City in 2002 rescinded after he failed a drugs test.

2022 squad Event Best result at a Winter Olympics Billy Major Slalom, team event 1st Games Dave Ryding Slalom, team event 5th team parallel (2018) Charlie Guest Slalom, team event 5th team parallel (2018) Alex Tilley Giant slalom, slalom, team event 5th team parallel (2018)

Bobsleigh

Britain have won five bobsleigh medals - four bronzes in four-man and a gold for the 1964 two-man crew of Robin Dixon and Tony Nash. The 2014 bronze medal was awarded to Team GB in 2019 after two Russian crews were disqualified for doping.

2022 squad Event Best result at a Winter Olympics Brad Hall Men's two and four-man 12th two-man (2018) Nick Gleeson Men's two and four-man 17th four-man (2018) Greg Cackett Men's four-man 17th four-man (2018) Taylor Lawrence Men's four-man 1st Games Ben Simons Men's (reserve) 18th four-man (2018) Mica McNeill Women's 8th (2018) Montell Douglas Women's 1st Games Adele Nicoll Women's (reserve) 1st Games

Cross country skiing

Andrew Musgrave finished seventh in the skiathlon at the 2018 Winter Olympics - Britain's best result in the sport.

2022 squad Event Best result at a Winter Olympics James Clugnet cross country 1st Games Andrew Musgrave Cross country 7th skiathlon (2018) Andrew Young Cross country 12th team sprint (2018)

Curling

Great Britain has been successful at the curling rink - winning gold in 1924, and who could forget Rhona Martin's 'stone of destiny' in 2002? More medals have followed since, with silver and bronze medals in the men's and women's curling at the 2014 Winter Olympics.

2022 squad Event Best result at a Winter Olympics Bruce Mouat Men's and mixed doubles 1st Games Grant Hardie Men's 1st Games Bobby Lammie Men's 1st Games Hammy McMillan Men's 1st Games Ross Whyte Men's (alternate) 1st Games Eve Muirhead Women's Bronze (2014) Vicky Wright Women's 1st Games Jen Dodds Women's and mixed doubles 1st Games Hailey Duff Women's 1st Games Mili Smith Women's (alternate) 1st Games

Figure skating

Britain's most successful winter sport with 15 medals - including the seven won when ice skating was featured in the summer Olympics in the early part of the 20th century. From 1976 to 1984, Britain won gold medals in three successive Games with John Curry, Robin Cousins and Torvill and Dean. The ice dance pair then returned a decade later to take bronze in Lillehammer, Norway - which was the last time Britain won a medal in figure skating.

2022 squad Event Best result at a Winter Olympics Natasha McKay Women's singles 1st Games Lilah Fear Ice dance 1st Games Lewis Gibson Ice dance 1st Games

Freestyle skiing

Izzy Atkin wrote herself into the history books at Pyeongchang in 2018 by becoming the first Briton to win a Winter Olympic ski medal when she took bronze in ski slopestyle.

2022 squad Event Best result at a Winter Olympics Lloyd Wallace Men's Aerials 20th (2018) Leonie Gerken-Schofield Women's moguls 1st Games Makayla Gerken-Schofield Women's moguls 1st Games Will Feneley Men's moguls 1st Games Ollie Davies Men's ski cross 1st Games Gus Kenworthy Men's ski halfpipe Silver slopestyle (2014) Zoe Atkin Women's ski halfpipe 1st Games James Woods Men's ski slopestyle and big air 4th slopestyle (2018) Izzy Atkin Women's ski slopestyle and big air Bronze slopestyle (2018) Kirsty Muir Women's ski slopestyle and big air 1st Games Katie Summerhayes Women's ski slopestyle and big air 7th slopestyle (2014 & 2018)

Luge

Great Britain has never won a medal in luge and will have a sole representative in Beijing, Rupert Staudinger, who is competing in his second Games.

2022 squad Event Best result at a Winter Olympics Rupert Staudinger Men's singles 33rd (2018)

Speed skating

Nicky Gooch is the sole Britain to have won a speed skating medal at an Olympics, collecting bronze in the 500m short track race at the 1994 Games.

2022 squad Event Best result at a Winter Olympics Kathryn Thomson Women's short track 500m, 1000m and 1500m 24th (500m, 2018) Farrell Treacy Men's short track 1000m and 1500m 14th (1000m, 2018) Niall Treacy Men's short track 1000m 1st Games Cornelius Kersten Men's long track 1000m and 1500m 1st Games

Skeleton

Great Britain have won a skeleton medal every time the sport has been included in the Olympics - which equates to nine in seven Games. In 2018, Lizzy Yarnold became the first Britain to defend a gold medal after also triumphing in Sochi four years earlier.

2022 squad Event Best result at a Winter Olympics Laura Deas Women's Bronze (2018) Brogan Crowley Women's 1st Games Matt Weston Men's 1st Games Marcus Wyatt Men's 1st Games

Snowboarding

Great Britain had never won a Winter Olympic medal in a snow event - until Jenny Jones' bronze medal in slopestyle at the 2014 Games. Four years later, Billy Morgan became the first British man to achieve the feat when he claimed bronze in big air.