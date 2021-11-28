Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Bankes (left) is British-born but represented France until the start of the 2018-19 season

World champion Charlotte Bankes finished second in the snowboard cross at the World Cup in China, as preparations are stepped up for next year's Winter Olympics.

The Briton finished behind 2014 Olympic gold medallist Eva Samkova of the Czech Republic, with current Olympic champion Michela Moioli of Italy in third.

Austrian Pia Zerkhold led early on, but fell away in the four-way race.

Bankes also found herself at the front, but Samkova took victory in the end.

"I am tired, really tired," said Samkova, who also won bronze at the 2018 Olympics. "The course is really long and you have to work super hard across all the rollers."

The event was held at Secret Garden, the venue that will be used for the Winter Olympics, which start on 4 February.