Scotland skip Eve Muirhead shakes hands with team-mate Jen Dodds

Scotland's women continued their winning start at the at the European Curling Championships in Lillehammer, Norway, by seeing off Sweden.

Eve Muirhead's rink came from behind to seal an 8-5 success after day one victories over Russia and Denmark.

In the men's event, Scotland have also made the perfect start as skip Bruce Mouat engineered wins over Finland and Italy on Sunday.

Mouat opened by beating current world champions Sweden.

Muirhead is aiming for a 10th medal at European level, having won gold in 2017 and 2011.

Mouat, a world silver medallist this year, won European gold in 2018, his debut year at the tournament.

Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie and Hammy McMillan make up Mouat's team, along with alternate Ross Whyte, while Muirhead is joined by Vicky Wright, Jen Dodds, newcomer Hailey Duff and Mili Smith.