World Wheelchair Curling Championships: Scotland face Sweden in play-off
Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports
Scotland will face Sweden in the play-offs at the World Wheelchair Curling Championships after finishing sixth in the round-robin in Beijing.
Hugh Nibloe's rink made it despite an 8-5 defeat by United States in their final game - having already won six of their 11 matches.
If they defeat Sweden, who finished third, on Friday, they will take on China in the later semi-final.
China topped the standings with nine wins, one ahead of the Russians.
However, the Scots defeated the hosts, who are the reigning Paralympic champions, 3-2 on Wednesday.
Sweden, though, beat Nibloe's team 9-2 earlier in the competition.
Canada and USA meet for the honour of facing the Russians in the other semi-final.