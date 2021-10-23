Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Mikaela Shiffrin's first World Cup win came in Austria in December 2011

American Mikaela Shiffrin claimed the 70th World Cup race win of her career with victory in the giant slalom in Soelden, Austria.

The reigning Olympic champion was 0.02 seconds behind Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami after the first run of the season opener.

But she was the fastest on the second run to triumph by 0.14secs overall.

Shiffrin is hoping to compete in five events at the Winter Olympics, which start in Beijing on 4 February 2022.

The 26-year-old has two golds and a silver from her two previous Games appearances.

Saturday's win was her first giant slalom victory since December 2020 in Courchevel, France.

"Starting off the season strong is important, so I'm super happy," said Shiffrin, who missed last year's opener with a back injury.

"It's early to start already racing in October and you're like 'Oh my gosh, here we go'. So sometimes I think people are not pushing so hard, they're just trying to almost use it like training.

"But you have to really attack this hill and I've learned that the hard way. Today was a good one."

Overall World Cup giant slalom champion Petra Vlhova of Slovakia was third but Italy's Marta Bassino, who won last year's opener, skied out on the first run while compatriot Federica Brignone, the 2020 World Cup overall champion, missed a gate on the second.

Britain's Alex Tilley was 13th, 2.47secs down on Shiffrin.

Results

1. Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) two minutes 07.22seconds

2. Lara Gut-Behrami (Swi) +0.14secs

3. Petra Vlhova (Svk) +1.30

4. Katharina Liensberger (Aut) +1.39

5. Maria Therese Tviberg (Nor) +1.45

6. Meta Hrovat (Slo) +1.59

7. Valerie Grenier (Can) +1.85

8. Tessa Worley (Fra) +2.06

9. Nina O'Brien (USA) +2.31

10. Ramona Siebenhofer (Aut) +2.38