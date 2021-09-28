Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Greg Rutherford won Olympic long jump gold at London 2012 and took bronze four years later in Rio

Former Olympic long jump champion Greg Rutherford has been named in one of the Great Britain bobsleigh squads that will attempt to qualify for the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

No Briton has won medals at both the summer and winter Olympics.

"This has been a huge undertaking, going from a very retired former athlete to retraining in a new sport," Rutherford wrote on Instagram.

"A massive thank you to everyone who has helped thus far."

Rutherford won gold on 'Super Saturday' at the London Olympics in 2012 and took bronze four years later in Rio.

He retired from the long jump in 2018 but decided to take up bobsleigh after returning to training during the national lockdown in 2020.

Rutherford will compete in the four-man event only and will be piloted by double Olympic bobsleigh driver Lamin Deen.

Joel Fearon, who was part of the four-man team that was upgraded to bronze at the 2014 Winter Olympics, has also been named alongside Ben Simons and Toby Olubi.

Britain hope to qualify for both the two and four-man event in Beijing, with a separate crew piloted by Brad Hall also attempting to reach the Games.

They hope to have two crews in the four man and at least one in the two man.

"We start competing in a couple of months time with the medal dream very much alive," Rutherford added.

British Bobsleigh are also aiming to qualify in the two-women bobsleigh and the monobob.

They will need to come within the top 12 in three of the seven qualifying events, with the first event taking place in Austria in November.