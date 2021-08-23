Beijing 2022: GB women's Ice hockey squad announced for Winter Olympics qualifiers
Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports
The Great Britain women's ice hockey squad for October's Winter Olympic Games qualifiers has been announced.
GB will face Iceland, Slovenia and Korea in qualifiers taking place between 7-10 October in Gangneung, South Korea.
Group winners will advance to November's final qualification tournament for next year's Winter Games.
The 2022 Games take place in Beijing, China and will begin on 4 February.
Head coach Mike Clancy said: "This was a tough roster to select and many high-quality players have not made the squad.
"Playing for your country is the highest honour and this being an Olympic competition makes it that extra bit special."
Netminders
Ella Howard, Nicole Jackson
Defence
Lucy Beal, Beth Hill, Sarah Hutchinson, Suzi Pearson, Casey Traill, Ellie Wakeling
Forwards
Louise Adams, Saffron Allen, Jodie Bloom, Rachel Cartwright, Katherine Gale, Charlotte Harris, Aimee Headland, Chloe Headland, Katie Henry, Chamonix Jackson, Katie Marsden, Isabell Whiteley
Reserves
Netminder
Libby Bird, Amelia McGinlay, Holly Steeples
Defence
Beth Scoon, Abbie Sylvester
Forward
CJ Ashton, Abbie Culshaw, Grace Garbett
- Parents We've Got You! Challenges to keep your child or teenager busy this summer
- Which food has the same carbon footprint as five miles in an SUV? The carbon cost of what we eat