Beijing 2022: GB women's Ice hockey squad announced for Winter Olympics qualifiers

Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Team GB women ice hockey
GB women will face Iceland, Slovenia and hosts Korea in October's Winter Olympic qualifiers

The Great Britain women's ice hockey squad for October's Winter Olympic Games qualifiers has been announced.

GB will face Iceland, Slovenia and Korea in qualifiers taking place between 7-10 October in Gangneung, South Korea.

Group winners will advance to November's final qualification tournament for next year's Winter Games.

The 2022 Games take place in Beijing, China and will begin on 4 February.

Head coach Mike Clancy said: "This was a tough roster to select and many high-quality players have not made the squad.

"Playing for your country is the highest honour and this being an Olympic competition makes it that extra bit special."

Netminders

Ella Howard, Nicole Jackson

Defence

Lucy Beal, Beth Hill, Sarah Hutchinson, Suzi Pearson, Casey Traill, Ellie Wakeling

Forwards

Louise Adams, Saffron Allen, Jodie Bloom, Rachel Cartwright, Katherine Gale, Charlotte Harris, Aimee Headland, Chloe Headland, Katie Henry, Chamonix Jackson, Katie Marsden, Isabell Whiteley

Reserves

Netminder

Libby Bird, Amelia McGinlay, Holly Steeples

Defence

Beth Scoon, Abbie Sylvester

Forward

CJ Ashton, Abbie Culshaw, Grace Garbett

