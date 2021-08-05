British squads selected for freestyle, freeski and snowboard season

British snowboarder Charlotte Bankes celebrates winning gold at the World Championships in Sweden in February
Freestyle skiers Izzy Atkin and Kirsty Muir and snowboarder Charlotte Bankes are among the Winter Olympics medal hopes in GB Snowsport's 2021-22 squad.

The body has selected 69 athletes to represent Great Britain in freestyle, freeski and snowboard for the season.

GB Snowsport is focusing on medal contenders with the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics next February.

"Never before has Britain had such a competitive field of athletes," said GB Snowsport head coach Pat Sharples.

Hemel Hempstead-born Bankes, who represented France at the 2018 Winter Olympics before switching to Britain, won snowboard cross gold at the Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships in Sweden in February.

Freestyle skiers Izzy Atkin and Kirsty Muir took silvers at last season's X Games and World Cup respectively.

Fourteen-year-old snowboarder Mia Brookes, who has also made the squad, won two golds and one silver in Europa Cup competitions.

