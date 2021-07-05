Mica Moore tucks herself in as Mica McNeill guides their bobsleigh down the course in Pyeongchang

Mica Moore has returned to the British bobsleigh team in an effort to make it to her second Winter Olympics.

The 28-year-old former sprinter came eighth with Mica McNeill at Pyeongchang 2018 - Britain's best result in the women's bobsleigh at a Games.

Moore has been working as a sports presenter but now has her sights set on making the team for Beijing 2022.

"I was keen to stress back in 2018 that I wasn't hanging up my ice spikes," said Moore.

"It was just that I had really good opportunities to do things outside of sport. I'm really proud of what I've done outside of bobsleigh over the last few years but I love bobsleigh and I love a challenge.

"Mica (McNeill) and I might not have pushed together for the last three years but, when we met up the other week, we practiced a lot of starts and it was still all there.

"The timing is still there, the connection is still there, the relationship is still here. We did really well at the last Olympics and it would be really cool to push on now.

"I've worked really hard on improving my speed, improving my strength and improving my mental strength while I've been away from the sport and that mental resilience is key to bobsleigh.

"I think I'm in a really good spot right now to push for a place at the Games. By no means I am thinking it will be an easy task, but I like pushing myself."