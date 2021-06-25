Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

October's World Mixed Curling Championship in Aberdeen has been cancelled due to scheduling issues.

World Curling say the postponement is due to Covid-delayed events from last season having an impact on the 2021/22 campaign.

The event was to have been held at Curl Aberdeen this autumn but will return to the city 12 months later.

Scotland's Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat won the world mixed championship in May.