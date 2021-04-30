Eve Muirhead is aiming to guide Team GB to next year's Winter Olympics

Scotland got off to a convincing start at the World Women's Curling Championship after defeating the USA 10-6 in Calgary.

Eve Muirhead's team had to wait until the sixth end before taking the initiative at the WinSport Arena, scoring three points in the final end to be sure of victory.

The Scots' second match is against Japan later on Friday before facing Germany on Saturday.

"We're really pleased," said Muirhead.

"It was a bit of a grind at the start of the game, it was quite scrappy and a few missed shots on both sides.

"As it went on we definitely came on to a really good game, especially in the second half where we converted our twos really well and forced the ones which is almost text book when that happens, then we saw it out at the end."

The nations that finish in the top six of the 14-team round-robin stage progress to the play-offs as well as earning qualification for next year's Winter Olympics in Beijing.