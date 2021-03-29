Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Bibian Mentel-Spee (centre) won two golds in Pyeongchang

Three-time Paralympic snowboarding champion Bibian Mentel-Spee has died aged 48 after battling cancer for more than 20 years.

She won gold at Sochi 2014, where para-snowboarding made its Games debut, before claiming two titles at Pyeongchang 2018.

"Rest in peace dear Bibian, dear mama, dear daughter, dear darling," read a post from her family on her Instagram account.

"We will never forget you."

The Dutch snowboarder was in contention for the 2002 Winter Olympics, but chose to have her lower right leg amputated after the return of a tumour in her tibia.

Following her initial diagnosis at the age of 27 she was treated for cancer a further 15 times and was undergoing radiotherapy in the build-up to the 2018 Winter Paralympics.

Surgery on her back in late 2019 left her with no sensation in the lower part of her body and earlier this month it was announced that she had been diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour.

In addition to her Paralympic honours Mentel-Spee also won numerous world titles and launched the Mentelity Foundation to help young people with physical or mental health challenges.

She also received many national, as well as international, awards including the prestigious Knight of the Order of Orange-Nassau in the Netherlands, during her life.

"The fact that I gave others strength makes me proud," she said in an interview earlier this month.