Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat will fly the flag for Scotland in Aberdeen

The 2021 World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship is to be held in Aberdeen from 16-23 May.

The top seven placing teams will qualify directly for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The event was given the go-ahead by the Scottish government on the condition that strict Covid-19 safety protocols are adhered to.

The World Curling Federation and Curl Aberdeen are finalising those arrangements.

Scotland will be represented by Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds, with the latter saying: "Everyone knows they have one shot at getting that Olympic spot and we want to make sure we secure that for Team GB.

"Bruce has been to World Mixed Doubles Championships before, but this will be my first and I am so excited about that and also so pleased to have someone as experienced as Bruce with me."