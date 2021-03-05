Snowboard cross: Charlotte Bankes wins gold at World Cup in Georgia

Great Britain's Charlotte Bankes secured her first World Cup win since 2018 with victory in the snowboard cross in Bakuriani, Georgia.

Bankes, who won her maiden World Championship title last month, found herself at the back of the field early in the final.

But the 25-year-old produced a stunning finish to beat Chloe Trespeuch of France and American Faye Gulini.

The next event will be held in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on 20 March.

Two-time Olympian Bankes previously represented France having lived there since the age of four, but switched to Great Britain - the country of her birth - in 2018.

Bankes is seen as one of Team GB's leading medal prospects for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

