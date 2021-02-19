Mia Brookes, 14, seals first Europa Cup win with Big Air victory

Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Mia Brookes
Brookes triumphed in only her third senior competition

Fourteen-year-old British snowboarder Mia Brookes celebrated her first Europa Cup win in the Big Air discipline at Davos in Switzerland.

Brookes was runner-up on her senior international debut in December's Slopestyle event aged 13 in Switzerland and was second again in the discipline.

But on Friday she recorded a score of 220.00, with Belgium's Loranne Smans second on 179.22.

Cody Bramwell also sealed a first win at the Freeride World Tour in Andorra.

Bramwell, 26, had previously finished second at the same resort.

He finished ahead of American Blake Moller to take top spot in the event where competitors can take their own route off piste down a mountain and are judged on criteria including control, jumps and difficulty of the line.

At her age, Brookes is only allowed to enter second-tier Europa Cup level events but will be able to step up to World Cups when she is 15.

She will not be eligible for the 2022 Winter Olympics by a matter of weeks on age grounds and is instead targeting the 2026 Games.

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured

  • Sweepers guide a curling stone into the 'house'

    How to get into curling - an intricate, tactical back-and-forth game on a sheet of ice, accessible to all ages.

  • Synchronised ice skating

    How to get into ice skating - find a rink near you and start gliding across the ice.

  • Ashley Tait; Csanad Virag

    Learn how to get involved in ice hockey to put your skating and hand-eye co-ordination to the test.

  • Dad and daughter skiing

    How to get into skiing - a full-body workout, guaranteed to get you fitter, with slopes and centres across the UK.

  • Elite League

    Latest news and results from the official site.