Great Britain's Charlotte Bankes won her first World Championship title with snowboard cross gold in Sweden.

Bankes, 25, beat Italy's Olympic champion Michela Moioli to the title by just 0.08 seconds.

Eva Samkova of the Czech Republic finished third after Australian Belle Brockhoff crashed out in the closing stages of the race in Idre Fjall.

Two-time Winter Olympian Bankes' previous World Championship best was silver in 2019.

The six-time World Cup medallist previously represented France on the international stage having lived there since the age of four, but switched to Great Britain - the country of her birth - in 2018.