Atkin became the first British skier to win a medal at a Winter Olympics in 2018

Briton Izzy Atkin won a ski slopestyle silver medal at the X Games in Aspen, Colorado.

But the Olympic medallist also crashed on her fourth run and had to be carried off the course on a stretcher.

China's Eileen Gu won gold and becomes the first woman to claim three medals at her first X Games, as she also won the superpipe and was third in big air.

She said: "It's the best two days of my life, hands down. I'm so grateful for an experience I'll never forget."

Canada's Megan Oldham took bronze.

It was the second X Games medal for Atkin, who won silver in the same event in 2018.

Former British Olympic snowboarder Aimee Fuller tweeted: "Congrats Izzy Atkin. 2nd @XGames Ski Slopestyle. Sending good vibes your way after a nasty crash."

Three other British freestyle skiers are competing at the X Games - Izzy's sister Zoe, James Woods and Gus Kenworthy.

On Friday Izzy Atkin finished sixth in big air with sister Zoe fourth in the superpipe.

Kenworthy, who used to compete for the US, was sixth in the men's superpipe competition.

Double Olympian and four-time X Games medallist Woods will compete in big air later on Saturday.