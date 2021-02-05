Alpine World Ski Championships 2021: BBC coverage and schedule
|2021 Alpine World Ski Championships
|Venue: Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy Dates: 8-21 February
|Coverage: Watch live coverage on Red Button, iPlayer & the BBC Sport website and app from 9 February.
The 2021 Alpine World Ski Championships are taking place in Italy between 8-21 February and will be broadcast live on the BBC.
USA's Mikaela Shiffrin is bidding to win her fifth consecutive World Championship slalom title and she is also planning on competing in the giant slalom, combined and super-G.
But France's Laura Gut Behrami will be the one to beat in super-G, with four World Cup wins under her belt this month in her signature event.
Switzerland's Beat Feuz has been excellent in the downhill this season and is favourite for the title but Italy's Dominik Paris is back in form after an Achilles injury and Matthias Mayer has been consistently on the podium in the speed races.
Predicting a winner of the men's slalom is altogether more difficult with seven different winners of the World Cup races this season - the first time that has happened since 2009.
Dave Ryding was on the World Cup podium in January with third place in Adelboden, and leads a seven-strong British team in Cortina d'Ampezzo.
The team also includes Charlie Guest, Alex Tilley, Sarah Woodward, Billy Major, Charlie Raposo and Laurie Taylor.
Paul Trayner, GB Snowsport alpine director, said: "It has been such a difficult year for everyone, however, we go into this year's World Championships with one of the strongest teams ever, after a season of top results.
"A World Cup podium for Dave, three Europa Cup winners and with Alex skiing consistently in the top 30 at World Cup level we have so much to look forward to in the next couple of weeks."
Full coverage details and British skiers to watch
All times are GMT and subject to change at late notice.
Tuesday, 9 February
Women's super-G (Alex Tilley for GB)
Live coverage
09:15-11:10, BBC Sport website and connected TV
Replay
17:05-19:00, BBC Red Button
Men's super-G
Live coverage 11:45-13:45 BBC Sport website and connected TV
Saturday, 13 February
Women's Downhill
Live coverage
09:45-11:15, BBC Red Button
Replay
19:20-20:50, BBC Red Button
Sunday, 14 February
Men's Downhill
Live coverage
09:45-11:45, BBC Red Button
Replay
15:00-17:00, BBC Red Button
Tuesday, 16 February
Women's and Men's Parallel Slalom (GB competitors: Charlie Guest, Alex Tilley, Sarah Woodward, Billy Major, Charlie Raposo, Laurie Taylor)
Live coverage
12:45-14:45, BBC Sport website and connected TV
Replay
17:00-19:00, BBC Red Button
Thursday, 18 February
Women's Giant Slalom (Alex Tilley for GB)
Live coverage
1st Run
08:45-10:45, BBC Red Button
2nd Run
12:15-13:45, BBC Sport website and connected TV
Replay
20:00-21:30, BBC Red Button
Friday, 19 February
Men's Giant Slalom (Charlie Raposo for GB)
Live coverage
1st run
08:45-10:45, BBC Red Button
2nd run
12:15-13:45, BBC Sport website and connected TV
Replay
20:00-21:30, BBC Red Button
Saturday, 20 February
Women's Slalom (Alex Tilley and Charlie Guest for GB)
Live coverage
1st run
08:45-10:45, BBC Red Button
2nd run
12:15-13:35, BBC Sport website and connected TV
Replay
17:30-18:50, BBC Red Button
Sunday, 21 February
Men's Slalom (Dave Ryding, Billy Major and Laurie Taylor for GB)
Live coverage
1st run
08:45-10:35, BBC Red Button
2nd run
12:15-13:35, BBC Sport Website and connected TV
Replay
22:00-22:30, BBC Red Button