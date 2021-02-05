Alpine World Ski Championships 2021: BBC coverage and schedule

Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Shiffrin is looking for a fifth consecutive World Championships slalom title

2021 Alpine World Ski Championships Venue: Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy Dates: 8-21 February Coverage: Watch live coverage on Red Button, iPlayer & the BBC Sport website and app from 9 February.

The 2021 Alpine World Ski Championships are taking place in Italy between 8-21 February and will be broadcast live on the BBC.

USA's Mikaela Shiffrin is bidding to win her fifth consecutive World Championship slalom title and she is also planning on competing in the giant slalom, combined and super-G.

But France's Laura Gut Behrami will be the one to beat in super-G, with four World Cup wins under her belt this month in her signature event.

Switzerland's Beat Feuz has been excellent in the downhill this season and is favourite for the title but Italy's Dominik Paris is back in form after an Achilles injury and Matthias Mayer has been consistently on the podium in the speed races.

Predicting a winner of the men's slalom is altogether more difficult with seven different winners of the World Cup races this season - the first time that has happened since 2009.

Dave Ryding was on the World Cup podium in January with third place in Adelboden, and leads a seven-strong British team in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

The team also includes Charlie Guest, Alex Tilley, Sarah Woodward, Billy Major, Charlie Raposo and Laurie Taylor.

Paul Trayner, GB Snowsport alpine director, said: "It has been such a difficult year for everyone, however, we go into this year's World Championships with one of the strongest teams ever, after a season of top results.

"A World Cup podium for Dave, three Europa Cup winners and with Alex skiing consistently in the top 30 at World Cup level we have so much to look forward to in the next couple of weeks."

Full coverage details and British skiers to watch

All times are GMT and subject to change at late notice.

Tuesday, 9 February

Women's super-G (Alex Tilley for GB)

Live coverage

09:15-11:10, BBC Sport website and connected TV

Replay

17:05-19:00, BBC Red Button

Men's super-G

Live coverage 11:45-13:45 BBC Sport website and connected TV

Saturday, 13 February

Women's Downhill

Live coverage

09:45-11:15, BBC Red Button

Replay

19:20-20:50, BBC Red Button

Sunday, 14 February

Men's Downhill

Live coverage

09:45-11:45, BBC Red Button

Replay

15:00-17:00, BBC Red Button

Tuesday, 16 February

Women's and Men's Parallel Slalom (GB competitors: Charlie Guest, Alex Tilley, Sarah Woodward, Billy Major, Charlie Raposo, Laurie Taylor)

Live coverage

12:45-14:45, BBC Sport website and connected TV

Replay

17:00-19:00, BBC Red Button

Thursday, 18 February

Women's Giant Slalom (Alex Tilley for GB)

Live coverage

1st Run

08:45-10:45, BBC Red Button

2nd Run

12:15-13:45, BBC Sport website and connected TV

Replay

20:00-21:30, BBC Red Button

Friday, 19 February

Men's Giant Slalom (Charlie Raposo for GB)

Live coverage

1st run

08:45-10:45, BBC Red Button

2nd run

12:15-13:45, BBC Sport website and connected TV

Replay

20:00-21:30, BBC Red Button

Saturday, 20 February

Women's Slalom (Alex Tilley and Charlie Guest for GB)

Live coverage

1st run

08:45-10:45, BBC Red Button

2nd run

12:15-13:35, BBC Sport website and connected TV

Replay

17:30-18:50, BBC Red Button

Sunday, 21 February

Men's Slalom (Dave Ryding, Billy Major and Laurie Taylor for GB)

Live coverage

1st run

08:45-10:35, BBC Red Button

2nd run

12:15-13:35, BBC Sport Website and connected TV

Replay

22:00-22:30, BBC Red Button