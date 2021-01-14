Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Bruce Mouat will lead his rink at the event in Stirling

British Curling's January Challenge finals Venue: National Curling Academy, Stirling Date: Sunday, 17 January Time: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Watch live on the BBC Sport website & on the BBC iPlayer

Among the leading rinks are Olympic medallist Eve Muirhead and Bruce Mouat, who led Scotland to bronze at the 2018 World Championship.

The event is being staged at the National Curling Academy in Stirling, with matches played over 10 ends.

Live coverage of the men's and women's finals will start at 14:00 GMT.