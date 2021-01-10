Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Dave Ryding is a three-time Alpine World Cup medallist

Britain's Dave Ryding won the third World Cup medal of his career with slalom bronze in Adelboden.

The three-time Winter Olympian, 34, finished 0.15 seconds behind Austrian winner Marco Schwarz, with Germany's Linus Strasser taking silver.

Ryding had sat in eighth after the first run in Switzerland but moved onto the podium after Clement Noel, who was top, put down a poor second run.

It is Ryding's first podium since winning parallel slalom silver in 2019.

He first won slalom silver two years prior in Kitzbuhel, Austria - matching Britain's best Alpine World Cup result, by Konrad Bartelski more than 35 years before.

Watch all the highlights on Ski Sunday on BBC Two on 10 January at 18:15 GMT.