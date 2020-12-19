Britain's Andrew Young wins World Cup cross-country silver in Dresden despite breaking pole

By Nick HopeBBC Olympic sports reporter

Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Andrew Young
Andrew Young (left) has won his second World Cup medal in a week

Olympian Andrew Young achieved the best ever World Cup result for a British cross-country skier with sprint silver in Dresden, Germany.

It is the 28-year-old's second World Cup medal in a week following his bronze in Davos, Switzerland.

Young suffered a broken pole early in the final but, after securing a replacement, impressively fought back into contention.

He finished 0.53 seconds behind Italy's Federico Pellegrino.

Russia's Gleb Retivykh was third.

Young was Britain's first ever World Cup medallist in cross-country when he won bronze in Toblach, Italy in 2015 and last year achieved his first 15km pursuit major honour with bronze at the World Cup Finals in Quebec, Canada.

The Scot was 18 when he made his Olympic debut at Vancouver 2010 and aims to become Britain's first Olympic cross-country skiing medallist at Beijing 2022, which would be his fourth Games

