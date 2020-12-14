Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Prior to her win, Mikaela Shiffrin had not competed since January

American skier Mikaela Shiffrin moved to joint-third on the Alpine World Cup all-time wins list on Monday with a 67th giant slalom victory.

The double Olympic champion - who last made the podium in January - finished 0.82 seconds clear of Italy's Federica Brignone to take the win at Courchevel.

Swede Ingemar Stenmark has the most Alpine World Cup career victories with 86, and American Lindsey Vonn has 82.

Shiffrin is joint-third alongside Austria's Marcel Hirscher.

The 25-year-old has missed much of the year's racing - firstly because of the death of her father in February, then as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and then injury.

"Today was a very good slope to push up. Some of my skiing was the best I ever had in giant slalom," Shiffrin said.