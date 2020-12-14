Men & women to team up in curling streamed on BBC

Gina Aitken
Curling: NCA Mixed Doubles December Tankard & British Curling NCA December Superspiel
Coverage: Mixed doubles final, Wednesday 16 December, 14:55 GMT on BBC Sport website
Superspiel final, Sunday 20 December, 09:55 GMT on BBC Sport website

Men's teams will play against women's teams in a new curling tournament streamed live on the BBC Sport website.

Britain's Olympic curlers - including Eve Muirhead and Bruce Mouat - will also play in the NCA Mixed Doubles December Tankard in Stirling.

The final is available to watch on Wednesday 16 December at 14:55 GMT, as will the NCA December Superspiel final on Sunday 20 December at 09:55 GMT.

The tournament comes in the absence of international competition.

