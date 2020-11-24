Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

James Dasaolu won gold in the 100m at the 2014 European Championships in Switzerland

Former Great Britain sprinter James Dasaolu will make his bobsleigh World Cup debut in Austria this weekend.

Dasaolu, 33, is the second fastest British sprinter in history, having set a 100m time of 9.91 seconds at the British Championships in 2013.

The former European 100m champion competed at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics before making the switch to bobsleigh.

He will race alongside double Olympian Lamin Deen in the two-man bobsleigh events on Saturday and Sunday.

Dasaolu made his international bobsleigh debut last week at the Europa Cup in Winterburg, Germany, where he and Deen finished eighth.

Of Britons, only Olympic Champion Linford Christie has run 100m faster than Dasaolu, setting a best time of 9.87 seconds at the 1993 World Championships in Stuttgart.

Former British 100m record holder Montell Douglas will also compete at the bobsleigh World Cup in the two-woman event, having made the switch from sprinting in 2017.