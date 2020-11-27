Skeleton: Marcus Wyatt first GB man to manage World Cup podium finish since 2013

Marcus Wyatt
Marcus Wyatt played American football before switching to skeleton

Marcus Wyatt has become the first British man to claim a World Cup skeleton medal for seven years by finishing third in Sigulda, Latvia.

Wyatt, 28, was in sixth position after the first of two runs, but produced a brilliant second run to secure his maiden World Cup podium finish.

"I can't stop saying how crazy it is. It's something I've always dreamed of," said Wyatt, who made his World Cup debut in December 2017.

"I'm a bit speechless really."

Latvian two-time Olympic silver medallist Martins Dukurs took gold ahead of his brother, Thomass.

Olympic bronze medallist Dom Parsons, who has since retired, was the last British man to win a World Cup medal when he finished third in Calgary, Canada, in November 2013.

Wyatt played American football before taking part in UK Sport's talent identification programme 'Power2Podium', switching to skeleton after the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics.

Team-mate Craig Thompson finished seventh.

In the women's event, British Olympic bronze medallist Laura Deas finished fifth, with 2016 Youth Olympic champion Ashleigh Pittaway securing her best World Cup finish to date with eighth.

