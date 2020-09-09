Elise Christie: Speed skater 'back to real self' after mental health battle

Christie took a break from social media earlier this year to help with her mental health
British short track speed skater Elise Christie says she is "back to my real self" after battling anxiety and depression.

The 30-year-old, who won three world titles in 2017, took a break from social media earlier this year to improve her mental health, having previously revealed she had come off anti-depressants.

In an Instagram postexternal-link, Christie said she had not self-harmed for six months.

"I'm grateful for every day," she said.

"And so thankful to everyone who's stuck by me throughout as I made a journey back to my real self. I wouldn't be six months self-harm free if it wasn't for you guys!"

Christie added she has "lost a lot of good people" by speaking out about her struggles, but hopes her openness can help others.

The Scot is now back in training after the closure of ice rinks amid the coronavirus pandemic halted her preparations for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

If you've been affected by self harm or emotional distress, help and support is available via the BBC Action Line.

For further information about self harm, click here or visit:

