Mouat and his rink had been chosen to represent Scotland at the now cancelled European championships

Bruce Mouat says a year of curling cancellations will add extra motivation for future competitions.

The 26-year-old Scotland skip had been due to chase a second European title in November after his tournament debut success in 2018.

However, the championships in Norway were called off this week, with the world events for men and women lost to the Covid-19 crisis in March.

"It's tough to take but you understand the precautions," said Mouat.

"Another opportunity to represent Scotland is what you work towards and to have that carpet tugged from under your feet is hard to get used to.

"I had maybe taken for granted a lot of success early on in my career. I was probably just expecting to go and play and hopefully do the best I could."

Having also been lined up for April's world mixed doubles, Mouat added: "Instead of going for a five-week trip to Canada, I was locked in a one-bedroom apartment in Scotland, so it is a bit weird.

"But it definitely motivates you to do better and get back to those national and international championships."