Bruce Mouat and his rink will represent Scotland at the Euro championships in November

Eve Muirhead will get the chance to go for a third European title after her rink was chosen to represent Scotland at the championships from 21-28 November.

Bruce Mouat and his team will compete in the men's competition in Norway.

Scottish Curling said both rinks have been selected based on their ranking, national champion status and recent performances.

The organisation says it was responding to the "unique difficulties" of 2020.

"It is always exciting to get the chance to represent our country and to be selected for the Europeans does show that we are at the top of our game," Muirhead said.

Both rinks missed out on competing at world championships this year - the men's tournament was due to take place in Glasgow in March - and it is unclear if there will be competitive action before the European championships begin.

Muirhead's side were beaten with the final stone of last year's final by Sweden, while Mouat's rink will aim to emulate their 2018 gold.

"It will be great to be back at the Europeans and have a chance to test ourselves against some of the very best teams the sport has to offer and we plan to grab this opportunity with both hands and run with it," the men's skip said.

The tournament acts as a qualification process for the 2021 world championships, at which national teams will be competing for the right to play at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games.