Katie Ormerod becomes Britain's first World Cup snowboard champion

Katie Ormerod finished at least third in all four of the snowboard slopestyle World Cup events this season

Yorkshire's Katie Ormerod has become the first Briton to win a World Cup snowboard title, in her first full season back after a serious injury.

The 22-year-old was named slopestyle champion after the final event in the Czech Republic on 21 March was cancelled over coronavirus concerns.

Ormerod led the standings after coming third in Calgary last month.

"My comeback season has turned out to be the best season of my career so far and it's been so much fun," she said.

Ormerod is the first British woman to win a World Cup title on snow and the first British snowboarder, male or female. James Woods has previously won the ski equivalent.

Ormerod was a medal favourite going into the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang but first suffered a broken wrist and then split her heel in two during training. She needed seven operations on her injured heel.

She made a successful return last season before marking her comeback to the World Cup circuit in August.

A date for the formal presentation of the Crystal Globe - awarded to World Cup winners - will be announced soon by the International Ski Federation.