Katie Ormerod third in Calgary to retain World Cup slopestyle lead

Katie Ormerord has finished at least third in all four of the snowboard slopestyle World Cup events this season

Katie Ormerod remains on course to win the snowboard slopestyle World Cup after a third place finish at the latest event in Calgary in Canada.

Ormerod finished behind Laurie Blouin of Canada and Norwegian Silje Norendal.

The 22-year-old has finished in the top three in each of the four World Cup events and tops the slopestyle standings with one event left.

Ormerod is also second in the overall park and pipe World Cup standings behind Xuetong Cai of China.

No British female has ever won a skiing or snowboarding World Cup before.

The final meeting of the season takes place in Spindleruv Mlyn in the Czech Republic in March.