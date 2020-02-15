Scottish Curling Championships: Eve Muirhead guides rink to eighth title

Eve Muirhead's rink won silver last year in Perth

Scottish Curling Championships Venue: Dewars Centre, Perth Date: Monday 10 to Saturday 15 February Coverage: Live streaming Saturday 1100 and 1600 on the BBC Sport website

Eve Muirhead led her rink to an eighth Scottish Curling Championship in nine years with an 8-3 victory over the team skipped by Maggie Wilson in Perth.

Team Wilson led 2-1 early on before Muirhead's experienced group, playing in their home rink, eased ahead.

"The Scottish Championships mean the most to me. To come out on top this week is really special," said the skip.

Muirhead, Lauren Gray, Jennifer Dodds and Vicky Wright will now represent Scotland at the World Championships.

They take place in Prince George, Canada, in March.

Just as Team Muirhead had already beaten Team Wilson in Friday's play-off, the men's final is a repeat of Friday's play-off, and features Bruce Mouat's rink going for a third straight Scottish title.

His rink were edged 8-7 by Glen Muirhead's team before progressing with an 8-2 semi-final success over Ross Paterson's side.

That will be streamed on the BBC Scotland website.