Katie Ormerod leads World Cup slopestyle after third in California

Katie Ormerod has finished third, second, and third in the three World Cup events so far this season

Katie Ormerod secured a third successive podium finish as she took bronze in the snowboard slopestyle at the US Grand Prix.

Ormerod finished behind American Jamie Anderson and Laurie Blouin of Canada at the event in Mammoth, California.

The 22-year-old Briton now leads the overall World Cup standings with only two races remaining.

At the same meeting, Izzy Atkin, 21, was second in ski slopestyle behind Sarah Hoeflin of Switzerland.

Atkin is 10th in the World Cup standings.