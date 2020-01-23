Katie Ormerod wins snowboard silver in Seiser Alm

Ormerod (left) was competing in just her second slopestyle World Cup event for more than two years because of injury

British snowboarder Katie Ormerod won slopestyle silver at Seiser Alm in Italy to make it back-to-back podiums at the Snowboard World Cup.

The 22-year-old finished behind Australia's Tess Coady with Canada's Broke Voigt taking bronze.

Ormerod won bronze at Laax Open in Switzerland last week.

"I'm unbelievably happy to finish second. I'm super excited about my riding. To get back-to-back podiums is the best feeling ever," said Ormerod.

Ormerod returned to the sport in February 2019 after suffering a serious injury to her ankle in the build-up to the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Meanwhile, Gus Kenworthy will compete for Great Britain at the X Games in Colorado this weekend for the first time since switching allegiance from Team USA.

Zoe Atkin will also be competing at the event in Aspen.